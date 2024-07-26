1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health has clarified details regarding the service contract with Service Ghana Auto Group Limited amid concerns raised by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He claimed a procurement deal for ambulance spare parts valued at $34.9 million was a scheme by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, former Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, and the private company to defraud the state.

Following this, the Health Ministry in statement on July 25, clarified that the contract in question was initially signed on September 10, 2020, by the now defunct Ministry of Special Development Initiatives for the maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 315 CDI ambulances.

The agreement required the supplier to provide a projected budget for spare parts and lubricants.

Without addressing the corruption allegations specifically, the Ministry of Health said the Finance Minister took action only upon the Health Ministry’s request following the dissolution of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

“The Ministry of Health would like to clarify that the Service Provider, Ghana Auto Group Limited, has not been paid an amount of $34.9 million as widely reported.

“The Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring a sustainable maintenance regime for all fleets procured for the National Ambulance Service to provide reliable, efficient, and safe emergency medical services,” an excerpt of the statement said.

The Ministry emphasized that all related documentation is available to the public and reiterated its commitment to ensuring a sustainable maintenance regime for the ambulance fleet.

It remains open to support efforts to clarify any remaining issues regarding the contract.

