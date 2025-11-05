5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko’s first-choice goalkeeper Mohammed Camara has been named in the Guinea national team squad for upcoming international friendlies against Togo and Niger on November 15 and 18, 2025, respectively.

The Fédération Guinéenne de Football (FGF) confirmed the squad list, with head coach Paulo Duarte selecting the 25-year-old shot-stopper following his commanding performances in the Ghana Premier League and cup competitions.

Camara is expected to join the Syli National camp after the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak on November 9.

His club, Asante Kotoko took to the internet to announce the national call-up of the 25-year old as they also gear up for the Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 9 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Camara’s Season Highlights



MTN FA Cup Champion (2024/25)



Champion of Champions Winner



Toyota Cup Victory vs Kaizer Chiefs (penalty shootout)



CAF Confederation Cup: Red carded in 0–1 first-leg loss to Wydad; Kotoko exited 6–2 on aggregate

Despite Kotoko’s continental setback, Camara’s consistency, composure, and leadership have earned him widespread praise and now a national team reward.

These matches form part of Guinea’s build-up to next year’s international competitions, with Camara expected to challenge for the No.1 jersey.