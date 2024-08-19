3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini has made a significant impact at Union Saint-Gilloise, scoring a crucial penalty in the dying moments of their 1-0 win over Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Fuseini, who joined the club this summer, showcased his composure and confidence by converting a 93rd-minute penalty on Saturday to secure the win for Union Saint-Gilloise.

The decisive goal earned him praise and highlighted his immediate influence on the team.

"I feel amazing. I feel very confident with the team. I think we just have to keep on going and working as a team," Fuseini said after the match.

He emphasized his confidence in penalty situations, adding, "Taking penalties has always been one of my assets. I don't really feel pressure to take penalties. If I have a chance, I just make sure I score the goal, and that's it."

Since joining Union Saint-Gilloise, the 22-year-old forward has quickly made his mark, scoring two goals and providing an assist in just three matches.

His performance continues to boost his new team’s prospects as they aim for success in the league.