1 hour ago

The participation of Ghana's attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, in the crucial match against Egypt on Thursday hangs in the balance, as coach Chris Hughton revealed that a last-minute decision will determine the player's availability.

Kudus has been grappling with a hamstring issue that sidelined him in Ghana's opening game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, contributing to the team's surprising 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde.

As Ghana seeks a victory to reignite their qualification hopes, Hughton is eager to field the strongest lineup possible, making Kudus' potential absence a significant setback.

The West Ham star, who has been in stellar form this season with 10 goals since his transfer from Ajax, has been training but will undergo further assessment before the crucial match against Egypt.

Hughton acknowledged the pressure to include Kudus but emphasized the need to prioritize the player's fitness and avoid unnecessary risks.

"We will continue to assess Mohammed Kudus. He has trained the last few days. We will assess him today and tomorrow and make a decision tomorrow," stated Hughton, highlighting the importance of ensuring the player is in optimal condition.

Kudus missed the entire 2021 tournament in Cameroon due to injury, and his potential absence from the game against Egypt could be a blow to Ghana's campaign.

The coach underscored the team's cautious approach, stating, "We have to make sure he's right. We can't afford to take any risks."

The uncertainty surrounding Kudus' availability adds an element of suspense to the upcoming match, with Ghana fans hoping for a positive turn of events that could boost their team's chances in the Africa Cup of Nations.