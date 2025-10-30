40 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus was at the center of a fiery confrontation with Newcastle United’s Joelinton during Tottenham Hotspur’s 2–0 defeat in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 at St. James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who came off the bench in the second half, reacted angrily after being brought down by a rough challenge from Joelinton. The incident sparked a brief pushing and shoving exchange, prompting intervention from teammates and officials.

Referee Chris Kavanagh issued yellow cards to both players, though several Spurs players argued Joelinton’s tackle warranted a red.

Despite limited minutes, Kudus delivered a sharp and efficient cameo, showcasing his composure in possession and penetrative passing in the final third.

Match Summary