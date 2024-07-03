27 minutes ago

Following his accolade as Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, Mohammed Kudus has stressed the importance of senior players in paving the way for upcoming talents.

The dynamic forward, who has shone at both Ajax and now West Ham United, passionately spoke about the responsibility of established stars within the Black Stars to mentor and guide younger players.

"Everything they have done in the past has paved the way for us, the young ones. Our responsibility is also to pave the way for the upcoming youngsters and pass the torch backwards," Kudus stated.

Kudus, a pivotal figure in Ghana's national team setup, emphasized the need for senior players to share their experience and knowledge with the next generation.

His comments highlighted a commitment to developing talent and creating a supportive environment within Ghanaian football.

Looking ahead, Kudus is gearing up for his second season with West Ham United under the guidance of new manager Julian Lopetegui.

His stellar performances and leadership both on and off the pitch continue to solidify his status as one of Africa's brightest football prospects.