Mohammed Kudus has shed light on the unique goal celebration he performed throughout the recently concluded season. Known for sitting on a seat or advertising board after scoring, this celebration has become his trademark.

The 23-year-old had an impressive season with West Ham, netting 14 goals across all competitions. Speaking to The Athletic, Kudus explained that there is no deep meaning behind his celebration.

“There’s no deep meaning to it. With my style of play, I like to entertain the fans at the stadium,” Kudus said.

“So I thought about doing something different that people can talk about.

That’s what came into my head. Football is entertainment, and I try to make the fans feel the worth of the ticket they bought with what I do on and off the pitch.”

Kudus also shared an amusing anecdote from a match against Newcastle. After scoring, he attempted to incorporate a ball boy's stool into his celebration, but the loud atmosphere led to a misunderstanding.

“That story was projected differently. He couldn’t hear what I was saying because it was so loud (at St James’ Park). It was not that he didn’t want to give it to me.

So I sat on the (advertising) boards instead. Because of how the pictures came out, it was translated differently.”

Kudus' playful and entertaining approach to his goal celebrations has added a unique flair to his performances, further endearing him to fans.