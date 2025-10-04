1 day ago

Mohammed Kudus delivered a decisive performance on Saturday, scoring his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur in a 2–1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road, helping Spurs extend their incredible run to climb to third in the Premier League table.

The £55 million summer signing from West Ham showcased his trademark blend of flair, confidence, and precision, underlining his growing influence in Thomas Frank’s evolving Spurs side.

After missing a golden opportunity before halftime, Kudus made amends in the second half, Kudus came into the second half in high spirits with the determination to grab his first goal of the campaign.

With three minutes left to hit the hour mark, the 25 year old got the opportunity after already setting up Matys Tel to grab the first for Spurs, as he pounced on a loose ball after Gabriel Gudmundsson’s error when he drove across the edge of the box to unleash a low strike that deflected off Pascal Struijk and nestled into the far corner to seal his first goal of the campaign and ultimately, the winning goal for Spurs at Elland Road.

He last scored in the Premier League in West Ham’s 3-1 victory over Ipswich on the final day of the 2024/25 season back in May.

The goal not only sealed the win but also marked a turning point in Kudus’ integration into Spurs’ attacking system.

Kudus now ranks joint-top in assists (4) across the division, reinforcing his status as one of the most creative midfielders in the league.

Operating as a roaming playmaker, Kudus has added dynamism to Spurs’ midfield, linking up with Mathys Tel, Odobert, and Brennan Johnson to form a fluid attacking unit.

“He’s a game-changer,” one analyst noted. “Kudus brings unpredictability and control in equal measure.”

Mohammed Kudus' goal has now adjusted his goal involvements tally a notched higher (5) as he now has one goal and four assists in seven (7) Premier League games this season.

With Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers looming, Kudus’ form is a massive boost for Otto Addo, who will rely on his creativity and leadership in the final push for North America 2026.