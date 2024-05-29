1 hour ago

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has been honoured by French media outlet CANAL Plus Sport as a member of the best African XI team for the 2023/24 season.

The Ghanaian international made an impressive impact in his debut season in the English Premier League, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists for the Hammers.

Kudus also shone brightly in the Europa League, scoring five goals, including a stunning solo effort against Freiburg in the round of 16.

His performances have earned him a spot alongside notable talents such as Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, who played a crucial role in the Europa League final, and Gabon's captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The best African XI also features Bayer Leverkusen duo Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou, PSG's Achraf Hakimi, and Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr.

South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is the sole player based on the African continent to make the team. The lineup is completed by Chancel Mbemba and Serhou Guirassy.

Notably, high-profile players such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and goalkeepers Yassine Bounou and Eduoard Mendy were not included in the selection.

This highlights the remarkable achievements of those who made the team, celebrating their exceptional contributions to their clubs and the sport over the season.