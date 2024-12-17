Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus has earned a prestigious spot in the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI at the 2024 CAF Awards, held in Marrakech, Morocco.
This recognition celebrates Africa's finest football talents and their exceptional contributions over the past year.
Kudus is the only Ghanaian player featured in this elite lineup, a well-deserved accolade for his outstanding performances for both West Ham United and the Ghana national team.
His impressive displays at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, where he played a key role despite the Black Stars’ early exit from the tournament, were crucial in securing this honor.
The midfielder’s dazzling goals and vital contributions throughout the competition earned him a place among African football's elite.
Joining Kudus in the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI are football icons such as Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman, underscoring the incredible depth of talent on the continent.
CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI:
- Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
- Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Chancel Mbemba, Kalidou Koulibaly
- Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Sofyan Amrabat, Franck Kessié, Yves Bissouma
- Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman
