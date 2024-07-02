1 hour ago

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has praised his teammate, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, for his exceptional performance in the English Championship with Leicester City last season.

After a challenging period at Sporting CP, Issahaku rediscovered his form during a loan spell at Leicester City in the 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old quickly established himself as a key player for the Foxes, impressing fans and critics alike with a remarkable tally of seven goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

His contributions were pivotal in securing Leicester's promotion to the English Premier League.

Following his recognition as the Ghanaian Footballer of the Year, Kudus expressed his admiration for Issahaku's achievements and their shared commitment to fostering unity within the national team.

"I want to thank Fatawu [Issahaku] for coming here to support me even though he was part of the nominees as well," Kudus stated.

"As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the unity and love between us. In as much as we are competing for the award, it is a healthy competition.

He has pushed a lot this season and I've put in a lot too. I've told him already, but in front of everyone, I want to tell him how proud I am of his journey, how far he has come this season, and what he has done with Leicester City."

Kudus highlighted Issahaku's accomplishments as a source of inspiration for their generation of players, emphasizing the importance of supporting each other's success.

Both players are set to showcase their talents in the Premier League next season, continuing their impressive careers and representing Ghana on the global stage.