West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight over his sensational bicycle kick goal against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 English Premier League season.

The Ghana international capped off his debut season with West Ham in remarkable fashion, netting his 14th goal of the campaign in the defeat to the eventual champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Kudus' goal provided a glimmer of hope for the Hammers just before half-time, reducing the deficit after Phil Foden's early strikes had put Manchester City ahead.

Despite Kudus' stunning effort, a second-half goal from Rodri sealed the win for City, marking the end of David Moyes' tenure as West Ham manager.

Reflecting on his goal, Kudus said in the post-match press conference, "As an attacker, I always try my best to get the team back in the game.

We didn't give up at 2-0. The goal gave the team the energy and belief that we could come back. It’s one of those moments where you follow your instincts. I know I have the quality to pull off moves like that because it’s not the first time."

He continued, "I just went for it, and I’m glad it went in. It gave the team the incentive to push for a comeback."

Kudus, who joined West Ham United last summer, has had a standout season, which has already attracted interest from English giants Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

His performances have made him a valuable asset for the Hammers and a player to watch in the upcoming transfer market.