1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus netted his second Premier League goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Tottenham Hotspur from suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

Fulham’s Explosive Start

The visitors stunned Spurs with two goals inside the opening six minutes:



2’ Kenny Tete: Broke the deadlock with a deflected strike from the edge of the box — his first goal in nearly two years.



6’ Harry Wilson: Capitalised on a costly error from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who lost possession outside his area, allowing Wilson to curl home from 35 yards.

Tottenham struggled to settle and were fortunate not to concede a third when Samuel Chukwueze struck the post before half-time.

Kudus Responds

After the interval, Spurs showed more urgency. Kudus clawed one back with a superb volley into the top corner, giving the hosts hope of a comeback. Despite late pressure, however, Spurs failed to find an equaliser, prompting boos from the home crowd at full-time.

League Context



Tottenham: Now sit 10th in the Premier League, just one point ahead of 15th-placed Fulham.



Kudus’ Season: Since joining from West Ham in the summer, the Ghanaian has contributed seven goal involvements (2 goals, 5 assists).

This result highlights Spurs’ inconsistency, while Kudus continues to prove his value with decisive contributions even in defeat.