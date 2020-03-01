2 hours ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Mohammed Kudus was on target for his side Fc Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 away victory over Esbjerg FB in the Denmark Superligaen.

It was a tough away fixture for the Tigers as the home side Esbjerg took the lead very early as the ninth minute through Kevin Conboy.

The Ghanaian youngster grabbed the equalizer for his side in the 19th minute of the game in what has been a very good season for him as it was his ninth goal in the Danish league this campaign.

Norsdjaelland completed the comeback through Mikkel Rygaard's 45 minute penalty kick to hand all three points to the Tigers as there were no goals in the second half of the game.

It means the Tigers have now won all their three games since returning from their winter break where they spent some time in Ghana.

Former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed came on as a substitute in the 81st minute for Lasha Parunashvili but was unable to turn the tide for his side Esbjerg.

Nordsjaelland started the game with five Ghanaian players namely Kamal Deen Sulemana, Clinton Antwi, Isaac Atanga,Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Mumin and later Ibrahim Sadiq came on for Isaac Atanga.