2 hours ago

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has received a prestigious nomination for the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award following his stunning solo goal for West Ham United against Freiburg in last season's Europa League.

Kudus' extraordinary effort saw him dribble past multiple Freiburg defenders from his own half before calmly finishing with his weaker foot.

The mesmerizing goal not only earned West Ham’s Goal of the Season honor but also captured the attention of football fans worldwide, securing his spot among the year's best goals.

He faces stiff competition from a diverse group of nominees, including African compatriots Paul Onuachu (Nigeria), Dennis Omedi (Uganda), and Yassine Benzia (Algeria).

Other contenders include Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United, whose acrobatic overhead kick against Everton dazzled spectators, and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco for his impressive strike.

The full list also features Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar), Terry Antonis (Australia), Walter Bou (Argentina), Michaell Chirinos (Honduras), and Jaden Philogene (Hull City).

The winner will be announced at the FIFA Awards ceremony in January 2025. Kudus’ nomination adds another milestone to an already stellar season and reinforces his reputation as one of Africa’s brightest football talents.