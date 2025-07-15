23 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has officially begun his journey with Tottenham Hotspur, joining his new teammates for his first training session following his move to the North London club.

The 23-year-old, who completed a high-profile transfer from West Ham United earlier this summer, was all smiles as he hit the pitch at Hotspur Way, Spurs’ training ground, under the watchful eye of manager Ange Postecoglou.

Impressive Training Session

Kudus was seen working through various drills, showing glimpses of his trademark flair, quick feet, and attacking energy.

His sharp movements and chemistry with new teammates drew positive reactions from coaching staff and fans alike.

The former Ajax and FC Nordsjælland star is expected to play a key role in Spurs’ midfield this season, adding creativity, pace, and goal threat to the squad.

Versatility And Expectations

Kudus’ versatility – being able to play as an attacking midfielder, winger, or second striker – will be a valuable asset for Tottenham as they aim to compete strongly in both domestic and European competitions.

His debut could come soon as Spurs gear up for their pre-season fixtures.

Excitement is already building among fans who are eager to see how the Ghana international fits into the team’s plans for the upcoming campaign.