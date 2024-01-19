1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who played a pivotal role in his team's 2-2 draw against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), stated that the injury to Egypt's star player, Mohammed Salah, did not change Ghana's approach to the game.

Kudus, who scored two goals in the match, emphasized that their focus remained on their own team's strategy, and they approached the game with the same mentality, regardless of Salah's absence.

Speaking about Salah's injury, Kudus expressed sympathy for the Egyptian player and wished him a speedy recovery.

However, he underlined that Ghana's game plan remained consistent, and they played with the same mentality, adapting to the circumstances on the field.

"We know he is a very top player, but my focus was on my team. With or without him, we still approached the game the same way, so sorry for his injury.

I wish him a speedy recovery, but we played - with or without him - with the same mentality," Kudus remarked.

Kudus missed Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde but made a significant impact in his first appearance at the AFCON, scoring two crucial goals against Egypt.

Ghana will now focus on their final group-stage match against Mozambique, where they will aim for a win to secure advancement to the next stage of the tournament.