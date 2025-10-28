4 hours ago

Mohammed Salisu emerged as the hero for AS Monaco over the weekend, scoring a third-minute header to seal a 1–0 victory over Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 — the club’s fastest goal of the season and the first win under new head coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

The Black Stars defender, who earned the Man of the Match award, described the goal as instinctive and well-timed.

“I just tried to take the ball… I was well positioned in the six-yard box, so I made sure to put it at the near post,” Salisu told Monaco media.

After a slow start to the season, Salisu has now become a consistent feature in Monaco’s backline, delivering commanding performances and showing composure in big matches.

Salisu played full throttle in Monaco’s goalless draw and compatriot Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League before going on to score the match-winner against another compatriot Francis Abu’s FC Toulouse in the French Ligue 1.

The combative centre back is also having a wide growing influence under new coach Pocognoli after a frustrating spell under former manager Adi Hutter.

Salisu’s resurgence comes at a crucial time for both Monaco’s campaign and the Black Stars’ defensive setup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.