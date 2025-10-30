24 minutes ago

Mohammed Salisu produced another assured and influential performance for AS Monaco, helping his side secure a 5–3 victory over Nantes in a pulsating Ligue 1 encounter at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday night.

The former Southampton centre-back was a defensive anchor for Sebastien Pocognoli’s side, completing 44 of 49 passes (90%), making 10 crucial clearances, and winning two tackles — all while committing just one foul.

He made crucial blocks that came out vital for his side, as well as safeguarding the defence in a superb fashion. He played full throttle as his side battled it out in an intense scuffle to grab the vital win.

Salisu’s growing confidence and leadership at the back has been pivotal to Monaco’s unbeaten run under Pocognoli, now extended to four matches, with the club sitting second in the Ligue 1 standings, just one point behind PSG.

Salisu also scored the solitary goal for AS Monaco in their 1-0 win against fellow compatriot, Abu Francis' side FC Toulouse as he continues with his great exploits under new manager Sebastien Pocognoli.