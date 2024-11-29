2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has pledged a strong response after AS Monaco's narrow 3-2 loss to Benfica in a gripping UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday night.

Salisu, introduced as a substitute in the 63rd minute, witnessed a dramatic contest at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco opened the scoring early through Eliesse Ben Seghir in the 13th minute, with Aleksandr Golovin providing the assist.

Despite Monaco's first-half dominance, the visitors equalized shortly after the break through Vangelis Pavlidis.

Maghnes Akliouche restored Monaco's lead, but the turning point came when defender Wilfried Singo received a second yellow card, reducing the hosts to ten men.

Head coach Adi Hütter brought on Salisu to strengthen the defense, but Benfica capitalized on the numerical advantage.

Arthur Cabral equalized in the 84th minute with a clever finish assisted by Ángel Di María. Four minutes later, Zeki Amdouni completed the comeback with a decisive strike.

Reflecting on the defeat, Salisu shared his determination on Instagram: "Tough one last night. We will learn from it and get back right next game."

The loss puts Monaco in a precarious position in their bid for Champions League knockout stage qualification.

However, Salisu and his teammates will aim to rebound swiftly as they prepare to face Olympique Marseille in a critical Ligue 1 showdown this weekend.