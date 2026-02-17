4 hours ago

Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol have announced the signing of highly-rated Ghanaian teenage midfielder Emmanuel Afetse.

‎The 18-year-old, a member of Ghana’s Black Satellites, makes the move from ProGen Academy and will link up with Sheriff’s first team for the second half of the season.

‎Afetse has been regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in Ghana’s youth ranks, earning attention for his composure on the ball and maturity beyond his years. His performances at academy level and with the national under-20 side have marked him out as a player with significant potential.

Sheriff, regular participants in European competition and one of Moldova’s most successful clubs, are known for providing a platform for emerging talent. The move offers Afetse his first opportunity in European club football, and a chance to test himself in a new environment.

‎For the teenager, it represents a major step in his development. For Ghanaian football followers, it is another sign of the steady flow of young talent making its way onto the European stage.