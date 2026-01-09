2 days ago

Residents of Torkoni/Blave (By Plan), a suburb of the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region, were on Thursday evening thrown into a state of shock and despair following the death of a mobile money (MoMo) vendor in a suspected suicide.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be officially established, was a well-known MoMo vendor who also sold items such as toothpaste, sponges and brushes at the Hohoe main lorry station.

Confirming the incident to the media, the Assemblyman for the Torkoni/Blave Electoral Area, Derek Adzoe, said information gathered from residents indicated that the deceased had been heard making several phone calls earlier in the day.

According to Mr Adzoe, the phone conversations suggested that the deceased was being pressured by some individuals over an amount of money allegedly owed. The deceased was reportedly heard explaining that he would settle the amount through mobile money or electronic cash transfer.

He further disclosed that after the phone calls, some persons later visited the deceased’s residence, knocked on his door and allegedly threatened to report the matter to the police if payment was not made.

Mr Adzoe said the brother of the deceased later told him that the victim’s mood changed noticeably after receiving the phone calls, although he did not disclose the exact issue troubling him.

The Assemblyman explained that the deceased’s brother later left for town and, upon returning, noticed that the door to the room was locked. Repeated attempts to reach the deceased on his mobile phone proved unsuccessful.

He said the family eventually forced the door open and discovered the deceased lifeless in his room, having allegedly taken his own life.

Police were promptly notified, and officers who visited the scene conveyed the body to the morgue for preservation and autopsy, pending further investigations.

The incident has left residents of the area in deep sorrow, as the deceased was described as a quiet and hardworking young man. Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.