Government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, as a statutory public holiday.

A statement issued by the sector Minister, Henry Quartey, urged the general public to observe the day throughout the country.

The day marks the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day and is set aside to remember and honour Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“However, in view of the fact that 21st September 2024 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 23rd September, 2024 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement read.