3 hours ago

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that the government is on course to begin receiving funds into the public purse from ongoing asset and cash recovery efforts under Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL).

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Dr Ayine said preliminary assessments have already been made on the amount of money that can realistically be recovered within the year.

“We have developed estimates of what is capable of being collected. Very soon, this year, I am sure things will start flowing into the government’s coffers. Money will start flowing into the government chest with respect to ORAL,” he stated.

However, the Attorney-General cautioned that he could not state with absolute certainty whether the government would recover the full GH¢21 billion projected under the initiative.

“The question of whether we will be able to get exactly the 21 billion projected is one that I cannot answer with mathematical certainty at this point,” he said.

Dr Ayine explained that extensive work is currently underway, both locally and internationally, to track and recover misappropriated state funds. On the local front, he said his office is working closely with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

In addition, the Attorney-General revealed the existence of a special clandestine investigations team that reports directly to him.

He expressed confidence that the coordinated efforts of local agencies and foreign partners would soon translate into tangible financial recoveries for the state, reinforcing the government’s commitment to accountability and the protection of public resources.