1 hour ago

Italian born Ghanaian Striker Emmanuel Gyasi has backed his former manager Moreno Longo to succeed at his new club Torino.

The young Italian was appointed coach of Italian Serie A side Torino in February as replacement for the under performing Walter Mazzari last month.

Emmanuel Gyasi worked with the young trainer in his formative years at Pro Vecelli and has tipped his former coach to be a massive success.

"Longo is the right coach for Turin, for today and tomorrow. He has always followed me, between the other came to see me at the Picco stadium before returning to Turin. Coaching the Bull has always been his dream and I'm happy for him. He asks for a lot and gives a lot, he is an exceptional motivator. For me he lives football as life" he added.