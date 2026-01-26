3 hours ago

Morocco’s legal fraternity has entered the escalating row surrounding African football governance, announcing plans to pursue formal action against the president of the Senegalese Football Federation over remarks it says crossed the line from criticism into defamation.

In a strongly worded statement, the Moroccan Lawyers Association said the Senegalese official had made “degrading and institutionally slanderous” claims by accusing Morocco of manipulating the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and wielding hidden influence behind the scenes.

The association described the comments as an attempt to deflect attention from what it called Senegal’s own “organisational failure and structural shortcomings”, warning that conspiracy narratives of that nature risk damaging unity within African football.

According to the communiqué, the lawyers argue that the remarks do not only tarnish Morocco’s reputation but also undermine the integrity of continental institutions, in breach of the principles of neutrality and fairness enshrined in FIFA and CAF regulations.

As a result, the association says it has triggered legal and disciplinary procedures under Article 60 of the FIFA Code of Ethics and Article 43 of the CAF Disciplinary Code. Those provisions allow for investigations into conduct deemed harmful to the image or functioning of football’s governing bodies.

The lawyers warned that, if the case proceeds, the Senegalese official could face serious consequences, including lengthy suspensions from football activities and substantial financial penalties.

“The dignity of Moroccan football and the sovereignty of its institutions are a red line,” the statement said, adding that those values cannot be sacrificed to what it described as “populist manoeuvres” born out of sporting frustration.

The association pledged to pursue the matter “as far as necessary” to ensure accountability for what it called systematic defamation, signalling that the dispute is likely to intensify in the coming weeks as football’s governing bodies assess their next steps.