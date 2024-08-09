1 hour ago

Morocco has achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever Olympic medal in men’s football, clinching the bronze with a commanding 6-0 victory over Egypt in Nantes.

After a narrow 2-1 semi-final loss to Spain, Tarik Sektioui's squad delivered their most dominant performance of the tournament.

The Atlas Lions took control early in the match, with Abde Ezzalzouli and Soufiane Rahimi scoring to give Morocco a 2-0 lead by halftime.

The Moroccan side continued their impressive form into the second half, with Bilal El Khannouss adding a third goal just six minutes after the break.

Rahimi then completed his brace, bringing his goal tally for the Paris 2024 tournament to eight.

Morocco's relentless attacking play saw Akram Nakach score in the 73rd minute, making it 5-0.

The final touch came from Achraf Hakimi, who scored a stunning free-kick three minutes before the end of the match.

The 6-0 victory over Egypt not only secured Morocco’s historic bronze medal but also showcased their growing strength on the global stage.

The gold-medal match will see hosts France take on Spain this Saturday.