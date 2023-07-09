2 hours ago

Morocco achieved a momentous milestone on Saturday night, securing their first-ever TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations title with a thrilling 2-1 win against ten-man Egypt at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The match required extra time to determine the victor.

Egypt took an early lead through Mahmoud Saber's superb curler into the top corner, giving them an advantage just nine minutes into the game.

However, Saber's fortunes quickly turned sour when he received a red card eight minutes later for a reckless challenge on Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Egypt defended resolutely for the remainder of regular time.

However, their defense faltered in the 37th minute, allowing Yanis Begraoui to score the equalizer for the host nation.

Both the first and second halves concluded without further goals, leading the match into extra time. It was during the first half of extra time that Morocco seized the lead, placing Egypt behind for the first time in the competition.

Substitute Oussamna Targhalline capitalized on a free kick from Ezzalzouli, delivering a powerful strike that eluded the Egyptian goalkeeper, resulting in a 2-1 lead in favor of Morocco.

Despite Egypt's efforts to secure a late equalizer, Morocco held on to claim victory and secure their first TotalEnergies U-23 AFCON trophy.

Both Morocco and Egypt have earned their spots in next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Mali also secured their qualification after defeating Guinea in the third-place playoff game on Saturday.

Guinea still has a chance to secure the fourth African spot at the Olympic Games in Paris, but they must win a playoff against an Asian opponent, yet to be determined.