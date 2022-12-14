2 hours ago

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Yusif El Neysri are among the 22 La Liga players left at the 2022 World Cup as the tournament enters the semi-finals.

The Spanish La Liga tops world leagues with most players in the semi-finals, with the Sevilla shot stopper no exception.

The Spanish top-flight has 22 players left ahead of the semi-finals which kick start on Tuesday night, with Argentina taking on Croatia.

Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final and ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and heading in to spark pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Sevilla goalkeeper has been in outstanding form for the Atlas Lions, leading the North Africans to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

His penalty shootout saves against Spain ensured Morocco stunned the 2010 world champions.

The Spanish League will be the most present in the semi-finals, with 22 players distributed among 8 clubs.

This means La Liga has more players going into the semi-finals ahead of the Premier League, who has 15 players across 10 clubs.

Below are the most represented leagues in the semi-finals:

1- La Liga: 22 players (8 clubs)

2- English Premier League: 15 players (10 clubs)

3- Italian League: 14 players (10 clubs)

French League: 14 players (8 clubs)

5- Bundesliga: 13 players (7 clubs)

6- Croatian League: 6 players (3 clubs)

7- Moroccan League: 3 players (one club)