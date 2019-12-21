2 hours ago

Moses Odjer and his Salernitana general secretary Massimiliano Dibrogni, teammate Walter Lopez on Wednesday at the Turnover Soccer Center of Salerno led a delegation from Salernitana, to deliver the official materials and Christmas baskets to the grenade formation centre coordinated by the Esteban Village that will play in the next special needs Championship.

The tournament which starts in February 2020, is aimed at athletes with cognitive-relational disabilities and is promoted by the Italian Football Federation.

Also for the 2019/20 season the U.S. Salernitana 1919 has decided to adopt two teams for the Fourth Category tournament which will be coordinated by the Esteban Village of Salerno and by the Metacoop of Rome.