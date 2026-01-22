5 hours ago

A nationwide survey conducted by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has revealed that a majority of Ghanaians are satisfied with the current direction of the country, citing improved macroeconomic conditions under the new government.

The findings were contained in a press release issued on January 21, following a public opinion poll conducted across all 16 regions of Ghana between December 20 and December 28, 2025.

According to the IEA, the survey sampled 1,022 respondents nationwide and showed that 58 per cent of Ghanaians are happy with the direction Ghana is heading, while 34 per cent expressed dissatisfaction and 8 per cent said they were uncertain.

The IEA noted that Ghana underwent significant changes in 2025, including the inauguration of a new government and notable improvements in the macroeconomic environment, even though several socioeconomic challenges persist.

“The new government came with new economic and development policies, along with a leadership style which has sparked significant debate about where the country is headed,” the statement said.

The think tank explained that the generally positive outlook among citizens is closely linked to strong economic indicators recorded in 2025. Key among them is the 32 per cent appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar between 2024 and 2025, which helped ease inflationary pressures.

As a result, inflation fell sharply from 23.8 per cent in 2024 to 5.4 per cent in 2025, leading to reductions in fuel prices and the cost of some imported consumer goods.

The IEA also highlighted other economic improvements that may have shaped public perception, including:



A decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio from 61.8 per cent at the end of December 2024 to 45 per cent by October 2025;



A reduction in the average lending rate from 30.2 per cent to 22.2 per cent, lowering the cost of borrowing; and



A gradual recovery from the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on citizens.

According to the report, these developments have contributed to renewed confidence and growing hope among Ghanaians for improved living conditions under the new administration.

Despite the optimism, the IEA cautioned that the 34 per cent of respondents who are unhappy with the country’s direction represent a sizeable minority whose concerns must not be ignored.

“This highlights the fragility of public optimism and underscores the importance of addressing issues that directly affect everyday life,” the report noted.

In conclusion, the IEA attributed the overall positive sentiment to government policies that have stabilised the economy and inspired confidence among citizens.

The think tank stressed that the renewed optimism presents a crucial opportunity for the government to pursue bold structural reforms to consolidate the gains made and ensure sustainable economic growth.

“The survey results show that most Ghanaians are happy with the direction of the country,” the IEA said, adding that sustaining this confidence will depend on translating macroeconomic improvements into tangible benefits for households.