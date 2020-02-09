1 hour ago

Holali Ativor, a player of Women Premier League side Kumasi Sports Academy was born a woman and has always wanted to be so but unfortunately 'she' grew to have a male sex organ too.

This news may have a telling effect on the game 'she' loves so much as she may be forced out by this shocking revelation.

This revelation about the footballer was first regarded as just mere rumours as new broke out that she has been ousted from the camp of the senior female football team the Black Queens after it was discovered that 'she' is a hermaphrodite having a vulva and a penis at the same time.

It has been confirmed by the player's mother Victoria Ativor in an interview with Happy FM Thursday that it is true that 'her' daughter possesses both male and female organs.

When the sensitive news broke out, most people castigated the source of the story which emanated from Kumasi based, Light Fm who were soliciting funds for the player who says she is a woman and that is what she has always wanted to be, for a sex change surgery in Poland.

Her mother, in a sombre mood confirmed the story about 'her' daughter's situation and numerous failed attempts to rectify the anomaly.

"Yes is true they have sent my daughter home because she has two organs. When I gave birth to her she had the vagina but with time the penis started growing," She said.

"She is 20 years old and all her life she sees herself a woman. I have taken her to a lot of places for help but to no avail. She insists she is a woman and wants the penis taken off."

"I will plead with Ghanaians to come to my aid so she can have surgery. For now, she is not yet home. She is on her way from camp to the house."

Holali Attivor after this revelation may be barred from competing in the Women's Premier League for Kumasi Sports Academy

'She' was part of the Black Queens team that camped in Cape coast ahead of the Wafu tournament in 2019 but was cut loose.