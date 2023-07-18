1 hour ago

A mother has invoked curses on the Ghana Police Service over the killing of five suspected landguards at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality.

Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei reported the aggrieved had two of his sons killed in the incident which occurred on June 8, 2023.

Her action couldn’t have gone unnoticed as she walked into a nearby waterway with her bare chest and foot with black shorts on.

Drowned in tears, she held a bottle of alcohol in hand and some eggs.

This was on the sidelines of a press conference on Monday which attracted several residents both men and women.

The families discussed ways to seek justice amidst claims their deceased relatives were not involved in any criminal activity.

They were clad in red and black attire as they chanted war songs in protest against the police’s action.

The victims were shot during an anti-robbery and landguard operation at Bortianor.

The police in a statement stated that the suspects had been causing fear and distress among the residents and homeowners at Bortianor and nearby communities.

However, some residents have contested these claims, asserting that some of the individuals killed were not landguards but ordinary residents.

Meanwhile, to ensure a thorough examination of the matter, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiama, in June set up a committee for them to present its report within four weeks.