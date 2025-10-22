2 hours ago

A mother in Koforidua Zongo, Madam Rubi Asante, has been left heartbroken and distressed after her son, who has no hearing impairment, was mistakenly placed at the Mampong Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School for the Deaf under the 2025 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Madam Asante’s son, 15-year-old Sarpong Livingston, completed Resurrection Presby Model Junior High School in Koforidua and obtained an aggregate of 42 with a total raw score of 224 in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Despite his able-bodied status, the placement results released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed him to a special institution reserved exclusively for students with hearing disabilities.

Speaking to reporters, the visibly distraught mother said her family has been thrown into turmoil since the placement results were released.

She revealed that her blood pressure has worsened due to the stress of visiting several education offices in a desperate attempt to correct what she calls “a cruel administrative error.”

“I’ve been to the placement center and even to the Regional Education Directorate, but nothing has changed,” she lamented.

“My son can hear perfectly well. I don’t understand how they could place him in a school for the deaf.”

According to her, every effort to appeal for a change of school has so far yielded no result, leaving both mother and child in limbo as classes begin for other students across the country.

The situation has drawn sympathy from some residents in Koforidua Zongo, who have called on the GES and the Ministry of Education to urgently intervene.

They argue that such placement errors undermine public confidence in the CSSPS, a system designed to ensure fairness and transparency in the transition from basic to secondary education.

Background checks indicate that this is not the first time parents have raised concerns about errors in the school placement system.

In recent, complaints have ranged from wrong course assignments to students being posted to distant or inappropriate schools despite meeting criteria for their preferred institutions.

Madam Asante, however, remains hopeful that education authorities will swiftly rectify the anomaly to allow her son to begin his secondary education in an environment suited to his abilities.

“I only want my son to have a fair chance,” she said tearfully. “He has dreams of becoming a teacher one day — but how can that happen if he is sent to a school meant for the hearing impaired?”

The GES has not yet issued an official response to the incident.