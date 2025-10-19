3 hours ago

The devastating boat accident on the Volta Lake last Saturday, which claimed 16 lives, has left an entire community in mourning — but amid the grief, a tale of courage and heartbreak has emerged from a single family that lost four loved ones in the disaster.

Among the victims were two siblings, their mother, and a niece, all relatives of Belinda Ayikpa, an 18-year-old mother who survived the tragedy with her six-month-old baby, Xorse Akpatsu, thanks to the bravery of her 61-year-old grandfather, Ezugah Apenuzornya, the boat’s operator.

Recalling the tragic events, Belinda said she boarded the boat with 23 others from Okuma Island to Debu for a funeral around 11:30 a.m. on that fateful day. Her family — including her mother, siblings, niece, and grandfather — were all on board.

Shortly after departure, the boat began taking in water. As is customary on such trips, an assistant was tasked with scooping water out to prevent overloading.

But when his bucket accidentally fell into the lake, he raised an alarm. In the confusion, the boat tilted sharply and capsized, throwing everyone into the lake.

“My baby and I were saved by my brave grandfather, Ezugah, who held me to the overturned boat,” Belinda recounted tearfully. “I watched helplessly as my mother, sister, brother, niece, and others drowned before my eyes.”

With only eight survivors, including Belinda and her baby, the group clung to the overturned vessel and screamed for help until another boat arrived to rescue them.

Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visited the Okuma Island community to express condolences, describing the tragedy as a national disaster.

She donated 650 life jackets and promised additional government support for the affected families.

However, cultural traditions added another layer of pain. According to local customs, victims of accidents cannot be buried on the island, as such deaths are believed to bring bad luck.

The deceased were therefore interred in nearby communities.

Belinda, still reeling from the loss, appealed to the government for clean water, electricity, and better education facilities in the area.

She lamented that there are only four teachers in the entire community and that many children risk their lives crossing the lake daily to attend school.

What began as a simple journey to a funeral has become a haunting reminder of the dangers of water transport — and a story of grief, bravery, and survival that will linger for years to come.