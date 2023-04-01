5 hours ago

TikTok sensation, Kwaku Adomako, popularly known as Ahuofe or Ghana Tupac, passed away after a short illness at the hospital, this is according to his mother.

The bereaved mother in an interview with GHPage TV described his son as an introvert who put on 'gangster' behaviour just to entertain his social media fans through his viral comic clips.

"My son was calm and collected...he cracked jokes and was quick to listen to me. He loved to call me Mama Gee...he is my third child...he did at 30 years," she said.

Following the demise of Ahuofe, there were some speculations of him being a victim of drug overdose but his family has strongly rejected the claim.

On account of his mother, he was not a drug addict although he occasionally took alcohol.

"It brought me joy to see him on social media and I received praise from people when he became famous...he had no health condition... he sometimes talks alcohol

"He was admitted at the hospital for just two days before his passing...when I got to the hospital the doctors asked me whether my son drinks and I said it was occasionally. The rumours that he abused drugs are false...I broke down in tears when the doctor confirmed his death...I thank his fans for the love, may God see us through," Mama Gee added.

Ahuofe gained prominence on TikTok and amassed a huge following across his social media platforms. He had over 4.3 million followers on TikTok at the time of his passing.