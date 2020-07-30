2 hours ago

A woman, identified as Abigail Agbubia, has been arrested by the Tema Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for poisoning her two children.

The 28-year-old mother was arrested to help in investigating the double-murders which happened at Manhen New Town in Tema.

“On 30/07/2020 at 5:30 pm, the Tema Regional CID had information that two children were found dead at Manhen New Town in Tema.

“The crime scene team and investigators visited the scene where they found the motionless bodies of a boy and a girl aged two and eight months respectively in a wooden structure.

“On inspection, no marks of assault was found on the bodies, however, their mouths and nostrils were foamy.

“Police retrieved a bottle containing some liquid, suspected to have components of ‘rat poison’ which will be sent to the Police forensic laboratory for examination.

“The bodies of the children have been conveyed to the Police Hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical officer and deposited in the same hospital morgue for autopsy.

“The Tema Regional Police is appealing to the general public especially residents of Tema New Town, that anyone with information on the death of the children should Kindly the Crime officer on telephone number 0244287775,” the police said.