10 minutes ago

Authorities have intervened in a troubling case in Bulemi, where a 56-year-old woman, Leticia Okine, admitted to preparing meals for her children using human waste.

The case, which gained widespread attention after a viral video surfaced online, prompted swift action from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The sector minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the community following media reports and personally engaged the woman and her children.

After assessing the situation, she arranged for the woman to be taken to a health facility for psychiatric evaluation and medical care. The intervention aims to determine her mental state and ensure appropriate support is provided.

Both the woman and her children reportedly confirmed the practice at their residence in Bulemi Top, raising serious concerns about child welfare, public health, and mental health.

Officials say the move forms part of broader efforts by the Ministry to protect vulnerable individuals and ensure that families in distress receive the necessary care and support.

Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation while professionals assess the woman’s condition and determine the next steps for the family’s wellbeing.