4 hours ago

Sunday, May 14, 2023, was Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is a day set aside to honour the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is usually celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

However, through his non-governmental charity organisation, the Livingstone Foundation (TLF), Iconic Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla, a renowned dental surgeon, used this year’s occasion to organise a party for some widows from Ashaiman.

The party which took place at the Royal Nick Hotel in Tema saw the ‘Manodzi’ crooner donate several items and an unspecified amount of money to the Widows.

The Widows, who were enlivened to dine with the ‘Manodzi’ crooner, thanked him for his kind gesture.

Livingstone Etse Satekla better known as Stonebwoy is currently promoting his 5th album dubbed ‘5th Dimension’.

Watch the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Weekend (@ghanaweekend)

Source: citifmonline