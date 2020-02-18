1 hour ago

A motorcycle rider who had earlier saved a drowning girl was shot dead by a policeman in cold blood following a misunderstanding which ensued between them.

The deceased, Daniel Mburu, had rescued the young girl from drowning at Korogocho river and rushed her to a nearby hospital using his motorcycle.

Reaching the gate, he differed with the security guards claiming that it was an emergency and he had to save a life.

He parked his motorcycle and rushed the girl to the accident and emergency section.

However, when he came out, he did not find his motorcycle where he had parked it.

Instead, there were two Administration Police officers who had joined the security guards.

He approached them to inquire where they had taken his motorcycle and this lead to an argument.

One of the AP officers cocked his gun and shot him on the chest, killing him on the spot.

“The deceased told the officers he was sorry if he had done a mistake but one of them went ahead and shot him,” an eye witness said.

After shooting, he walked back to the camp, adjacent to the hospital.

The body was taken to the hospital’s morgue and later transferred to the City mortuary.

The gunshot attracted the attention of the members of the public who raided the hospital demanding answers and action against the officer.

A contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers were called in to contain the situation. In the process, shots were fired and teargas canisters lobbied, leading to several injuries.

Police said the young girl who was rescued was responding well to treatment.

The sad occurred at Embakasi West, Nairobi, Kenya

Source: K24 dIGITAL