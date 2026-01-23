53 minutes ago

Fatal crashes involving motorbikes surpassed those linked to vehicles in the Bono Region in 2025, figures released by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have revealed.

The statistics show a troubling rise in motorcycle-related deaths, a situation authorities attribute largely to riders’ persistent disregard for Section 16 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), which makes the wearing of crash helmets mandatory.

In response, the Bono Regional Command of the MTTD says it will step up public education, tighten enforcement of traffic regulations, and prosecute offenders who fail to comply with the law.

Speaking on the figures, Bono Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, described the trend as worrying.

“In 2025, we recorded a total of 133 accidents involving commercial vehicles, private vehicles, and motorbikes. Out of this number, 58 involved commercial vehicles, 48 private vehicles, and 85 motorbikes,” he explained.

He noted that the fatality figures paint an even grimmer picture.

“We recorded 58 deaths in total. When broken down, 35 of those deaths were from motorbike-related accidents. Motorcycle crashes tend to be more severe than vehicle accidents,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Tenkorang expressed deep concern about riders’ attitude toward helmet use.

“It is alarming to see riders moving around without helmets. Some even have helmets but choose to hang them on the steering instead of wearing them,” he lamented.

The MTTD has reiterated its commitment to intensifying enforcement operations across the region to curb reckless riding and reduce preventable deaths on the roads.