24 minutes ago

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a serious collision with a private car near the old Urban Council area in Berekum, located in the Bono Region.

The accident occurred when the motorbike, traveling in the same direction as a private vehicle with registration number GW 8291-24, reportedly swerved into the inner lane, resulting in a violent crash.

Eyewitnesses say the impact threw the rider off the bike, leaving him with severe injuries. Passersby quickly rushed to assist before emergency services arrived.

The victim was later transported to the Holy Family Catholic Hospital in Berekum, where he remains in critical condition under medical care.

Both the motorcycle and the car sustained heavy damage and have been impounded by police to aid ongoing investigations into the cause of the crash.

The Berekum Municipal Police Command has since cautioned road users to drive responsibly and adhere to traffic rules, warning that reckless overtaking and speeding continue to pose major dangers on local roads.

Residents living along the accident-prone stretch are also calling on authorities to implement road safety interventions, including speed ramps and visible warning signs, to prevent further tragedies.