The president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has arrived in Dakar for high-level discussions aimed at easing tensions following the contentious 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ruling.
Motsepe is expected to meet Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Abdoulaye Fall as part of efforts to address the growing dispute between Senegal and CAF.
The visit comes in the wake of a controversial decision by CAF’s Appeals Committee on March 17, which stripped Senegal of the AFCON title and awarded it to Morocco. The ruling has triggered a strong backlash from Senegal, which has since launched a legal challenge in a bid to overturn the decision.
Talks in Dakar are expected to focus on addressing Senegal’s concerns, restoring confidence in CAF’s processes, and promoting transparency as the issue continues to draw widespread attention across the continent.
As part of his itinerary, Motsepe will also attend official engagements, including a visit to Gorée Island, before concluding the day with a press conference scheduled for 17:30 GMT.
The outcome of the visit is likely to be closely watched, with many viewing it as a critical step in determining whether tensions can be eased or whether the dispute will deepen further.
With African football governance under intense scrutiny, Motsepe’s intervention places him at the centre of efforts to navigate one of the sport’s most significant controversies in recent years.
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