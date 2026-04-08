2 hours ago

The president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has arrived in Dakar for high-level discussions aimed at easing tensions following the contentious 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ruling.

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‎Motsepe is expected to meet Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Abdoulaye Fall as part of efforts to address the growing dispute between Senegal and CAF.

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‎The visit comes in the wake of a controversial decision by CAF’s Appeals Committee on March 17, which stripped Senegal of the AFCON title and awarded it to Morocco. The ruling has triggered a strong backlash from Senegal, which has since launched a legal challenge in a bid to overturn the decision.

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‎Talks in Dakar are expected to focus on addressing Senegal’s concerns, restoring confidence in CAF’s processes, and promoting transparency as the issue continues to draw widespread attention across the continent.

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‎As part of his itinerary, Motsepe will also attend official engagements, including a visit to Gorée Island, before concluding the day with a press conference scheduled for 17:30 GMT.

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‎The outcome of the visit is likely to be closely watched, with many viewing it as a critical step in determining whether tensions can be eased or whether the dispute will deepen further.

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‎With African football governance under intense scrutiny, Motsepe’s intervention places him at the centre of efforts to navigate one of the sport’s most significant controversies in recent years.