1 hour ago

Second division club, Mountaineers Football Club has in the spirit of the Christmas season donated items to the Lighthouse Orphanage at Aburi.

Players, coaches and staff of the club on Christmas day visited the orphanage to present items worth more than GHC4000 to the children.

The items donated include boxes of Indomie, boxes of fruit juice, bags of rice, packs of drinks, gallons of oil among other toiletries and snacks.

Edward Kwarteng, a reverend minister at the orphanage was full of praise for the players and coaches.

Citing a quote from the bible, Reverend Kwarteng remarked that the blessing in catering for the less-privileged in society is enormous and that by virtue of the team’s gesture, God will elevate the team, its players, coaches and staff to a new level.

“Visiting the fatherless and widows in their afflictions is one of the things that excites God. Purity in worship is visiting the less privilege. By visiting these kids, you are practicing exactly what the Bible teaches so I will encourage you to keep doing these things. I believe God has seen everything you’ve done today and will bless you accordingly”.

The head coach of the team, Barnabas Awuni assured the orphanage of their support.

“This is a demonstration of our love to these children. They have been told that they don’t have parents but we want them to know that we will always be there for them. We will be their fathers and mothers and I’m glad with what we have done for them”.