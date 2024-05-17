4 hours ago

This year, the industry has repeatedly mourned the loss of veterans and promising actors

Film producer, Hope Omenihu Samuel, has shed light on the alarming mortality rate among actors in Nigeria's Nollywood scene.

In a candid conversation with 'The Sun', she voiced her alarm over the recent spate of deaths.

Highlighting the need for systemic change within the industry's treatment of its actors, Hope advocates for a professional environment that prioritizes the health of its talent.

"If given the authority, I would spearhead initiatives like health seminars to emphasize self-care while we're in our prime. The relentless grind without proper self-care is taking a toll, leading many to deplete their savings on health issues that stem from long-term neglect," she stated.

"It's crucial to understand that diligence in our work doesn't preclude us from maintaining our health through adequate nutrition and rest. The rising death toll and illness in our community are direct results of neglecting personal health, and this trend must be addressed," she added.

The Nollywood industry has been hit hard by the loss of numerous esteemed and emerging actors in 2024, with notable figures such as Mr. Ibu and Junior Pope among the recent bereavements.

Many have succumbed to severe health conditions like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, often passing away suddenly.

Among those Nollywood has had to bid farewell to in 2024 are Olofa Ina, Ethel Ekpe, Sisi Quadri, Mr Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, and Aderounmu Adeju.