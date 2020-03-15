1 hour ago

A consensus has been reached between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association about the salaries of the coaches of the various national teams.

The head coach of the senior men's national team C.K Akunnor will reportedly bag a whooping $20,000 as monthly salary although that is a bit on the low side compared to his predecessor Kwasi Appiah.

Akunnor replaced his former boss Kwasi Appiah in January after the Ghana Football Association decided against renewing the contract of Appiah.

Meanwhile his assistant David Duncan will reportedly pocket a mouth watering $10,000 as his monthly salary while other coaches of the various national teams will reportedly take between $5000-$2000 per month as salaries.

Since their appointment was announced some months ago, all coaches of the various national teams do not have contracts but that may soon change as they will in the coming days put pen to paper on their contracts.

C.K Akunnor was a Ghana International and has since his retirement coached Dreams Fc, Hearts of Oak, Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko.