1 hour ago

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee has supported calls for the immediate arrest of the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) Amenfi East Parliamentary candidate, Ernest Frimpong.

This follows concerns raised by civil society groups and the Small-Scale Miners Association.

They argued that, the office of a Member of Parliament should not be occupied by someone who incites attacks on uniformed men.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnite on Monday, June 10, James Agalga, who is also MP for Builsa North noted that Mr Frimpong had engaged in previous conduct that, when combined with this incident, makes him unbecoming of a potential Member of Parliament.

“I share the view earlier expressed by some concerned citizens that he should be apprehended immediately,” he said.

The lawmaker’s comments come after the Amenfi East NPP parliamentary candidate was seen in a viral video inciting illegal miners in the area to continue with their activity and also defend themselves against any attack from military personnel in the area.

However, Mr Frimpong, in his defence, admitted to being the person in the video but refuted engaging with illegal miners, stating that he was speaking to miners in the community.

Mr Agalga asserted that, it is shameful to incite people to attack the military.

He added, “Mr Frimpong should bow his head in shame. I think he should be apologising to Ghanaians rather than making this attempt to defend this unfortunate statement he made.”

“Even if it is true that the military and police embark upon unauthorised operations in his constituency, what are they supposed to do? Or, as a candidate on the ruling party’s ticket, why wouldn’t he complain with the regional police command or district police command?” he questioned.

Mr Agalga further criticised the conduct of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, describing it as “unfortunate.”

According to him, the minister should have called for Mr Frimpong’s arrest.

He also indicated that the Western Regional Minister “should spearhead the arrest and possible prosecution of Mr Frimpong since he is a witness in the matter.”

Meanwhile, Mr Frimpong has retracted his comment. He, however, expressed the view that his comment was taken out of context.