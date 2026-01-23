2 hours ago

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, has criticized the actions of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) task force, which recently arrested drivers for allegedly charging unapproved fares.

The task force apprehended six drivers operating on the Sowutuom, Kwashieman, and Odorkor routes in Accra, accusing them of splitting journeys into segments to collect multiple fares from passengers.

Drumond Ekow Gaisie, National GPRTU Guard Commander, told Citi News that the drivers would be handed over to the police for prosecution. “We will be taking them to the Odorkor Police Station for prosecution. I entreat drivers involved in such acts to stop, else we will fish them out,” he warned.

However, Mr. Nyarko told Citi Eyewitness News on Thursday, January 22, that the task force’s actions were not supported by law.

“I believe there is no law that backs the action of this GPRTU. It is illegal for the task force to arrest individuals or seize their vehicles over alleged fare violations,” he said.

He suggested that the union should instead handle such matters internally, using disciplinary measures like fines or suspensions rather than arrests.

“I thought that is not the best approach. While every union has its own rules, it is also important to recognize that Ghana operates a liberalized economy, where prices are largely determined by market forces,” Mr. Nyarko explained.

He further noted that Ghana is no longer under strict price controls, and drivers are free to set fares according to market realities.

“We are not in the PNDC era when prices were strictly regulated. As things stand, no law prohibits any seller or driver from charging certain prices,” he said.

Mr. Nyarko emphasized that while the GPRTU has the authority to discipline its members, the union exceeded its mandate by arresting drivers and seizing vehicles.

“The GPRTU could have suspended membership or imposed fines, but arresting members and confiscating their vehicles went beyond their mandate,” he concluded.