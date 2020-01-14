3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP), for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Daniel Okyem Aboagye has donated motorbikes to the Police in support of efforts to beef-up security within the constituency.

This is to create an enabling environment for constituents to operate in.

Residents of the constituency have on several occasions complained of insecurity, which some said they are unable to embark of their daily businesses as a result of the activities of armed robbery and other criminal activities.

It is on the back of this development, that the Hon. Daniel Okyem Aboagye, MP for Bantama Constituency, out of his common fund procured 15 motorbikes to resource the watchdog committees, and the police for effective patrols within the constituency, with the aim of reducing criminal activities.

The MP said plans are far advanced to mount police post and also build police stations in other areas within the constituency to further strengthen the security situations.

The Suame Divisional Police Commander, ACP Desmond OwusuBoampong also spoke to U TV News after taking receipt of the motorbikes.