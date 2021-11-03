1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Berkwai constituency Hon. Christopher Addae has embarked on major road construction exercise in his constituency.

Reshaping and regraveling of some sections of the identified roads are ongoing with contractors ensuring to work will complete as soon as possible.

The affected roads include Adiembra -Sefwi Bekwai road; Sukusuku - Sefwi Bekwai road; Muoho - Kwaaso road; Patabuoso Nkwanta - Chirano road; Asawinso - Nkronua road; Degede - Nsuontam road; Aboabo Junction - Aboabo; Dominibo No 2 - Wenchi; Wenchi - Aboduabo; Hwenampori - Chine; Bethlehem - Sefwi Krom and others; Tanoso - Adupiri; Anhwiaso - Bayerebon No. 1 etc.

Meanwhile some of these roads have been awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to be tiled but the contractors have either not gone to the site or abandoned the site. There is therefore the need for this short term measure.

The equipment hired by the Member of Parliament for the activities include Two Tipper Trucks, One 336DL Excavator, One 14H Motor Grader, One smooth Roller, One Pick Up and One Low bed (to carry the roller and the Excavator from one road to another).

According to the chairman of the committee for roads and transport at the office of the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, Mr. Father Badu, the cost for the rental of the equipment for a day is ghs 11,000.00, the total operators' chop money is GHC 1000.00 for a day and the average cost of fuel for a day is ghs 4000.00 making a total of GHC 16,000.00 for each day.

The work started on the 17th October 2021 and it is expected to be completed on the 30th November 2021 which is 45 days and the total cost for the whole project is GHC 720, 000.00 and the source of funding is Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng's personal income.

In a related story, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng promised to provide 25 mechanised boreholes for the constituency within his 4 years mandate at the cost of ghs 30,000.00 per one making a total of GHC750,000.00 from his personal income. He has so far provided and handed over 9 and 3 are at advanced stages which are to be completed and handed over in December 2021. The remaining 13 will be completed in 2022.